Youngstown restaurant collecting items for Puerto Rico’s hurricane victims

Youngstown has numerous Puerto Rican natives living in the city

By Published: Updated:
puerto rico hurricane

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is being asked to respond with hurricane relief help for the people of Puerto Rico.

Donations are being collected at two locations in Youngstown:

  • Savo Bar and Grille on South Avenue near Indianola
  • Nicky’s Pizzeria on McCartney Road

The restaurant wants to fill a POD and then ship it to help the millions of people impacted on the Caribbean island.

“They’re in our hearts. The island is in our prayers and it really matters to a lot of us,” said Gina Griffin, with Savo Bar and Grille.

Youngstown has numerous Puerto Rican natives living in the city.

“We make up a pretty large portion all over Youngstown now. The Puerto Rican community has got to come together and help,” Griffin said.

They’ve seen the generosity displayed during relief efforts in Texas and Florida and believe the same spirit is still around.

“I really want Youngstown to rally around and try to help as much as possible so we can get a good donation to send down there so they see that we care,” Griffin said.

Diapers, wipes, women’s toiletries, batteries, and flashlights are the most needed items.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s