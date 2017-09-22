Youngstown restaurant collecting items for Puerto Rico’s hurricane victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is being asked to respond with hurricane relief help for the people of Puerto Rico.

Donations are being collected at two locations in Youngstown:

Savo Bar and Grille on South Avenue near Indianola

Nicky’s Pizzeria on McCartney Road

The restaurant wants to fill a POD and then ship it to help the millions of people impacted on the Caribbean island.

“They’re in our hearts. The island is in our prayers and it really matters to a lot of us,” said Gina Griffin, with Savo Bar and Grille.

Youngstown has numerous Puerto Rican natives living in the city.

“We make up a pretty large portion all over Youngstown now. The Puerto Rican community has got to come together and help,” Griffin said.

They’ve seen the generosity displayed during relief efforts in Texas and Florida and believe the same spirit is still around.

“I really want Youngstown to rally around and try to help as much as possible so we can get a good donation to send down there so they see that we care,” Griffin said.

Diapers, wipes, women’s toiletries, batteries, and flashlights are the most needed items.

