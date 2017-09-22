YSU students start curbside recycling service for Columbiana County

Jake and Josh Stoy started J&J Recycling to bring curbside recycling to Columbiana County

By Published:
Jake and Josh Stoy are bringing curbside recycling to Columbiana. They started J&J Recycling, and they're willing to pick up the recyclables, right at your home.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Columbiana County men are seeing green by helping one town go green. They hope to get rich by getting dirty.

Jake and Josh Stoy are bringing curbside recycling to Columbiana. They started J&J Recycling, and they’re willing to pick up the recyclables, right at your home.

“We’ll drop a bin off at your home, and you can start collecting your recyclables,” said Josh Stoy. “And for $20, we’ll be at your home four times a month to pick it up.”

The first pick-up is October 14. Once J&J gets 100 clients, it’ll add another day of service and continue to fill up its schedule.

“It’s 150 to 200 homes to start making profit, to get the business running,” said Jake Stoy.

J&J has competition with a drop-off recycling location in Columbiana.

The Stoys are freshmen at Youngstown State University. They grew up in Columbiana, watched their dad run a business, and now they’re doing the same, even adding a service which the city doesn’t have right now.

“I think everyone should take us seriously,” said Josh Stoy. “I mean, we’re just here to help the community.”

“If we need help, we go get the help,” said Jake Stoy. “We have someone next to our side, helping us make our decisions.”

J&J will pick up paper, cardboard, plastic, aluminum and glass. It will be sorted by hand and most will be sold, but the heart of the matter is helping Columbiana become a greener city.

“This is where I grew up, I wouldn’t want to pick anywhere else,” said Josh Stoy.

The Stoys are working out of Fairfield Township, so they didn’t need any approval from the city of Columbiana before offering curbside recycling to residents.

For more information on the service, you can call the Stoys at 330-692-1964.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s