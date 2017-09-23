Donna A. (Sallade) Lang Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Donna A. (Sallade) Lang, passed away on Saturday morning, September 23, 2017, at Hospitality Care Center in Hermitage. She was 93 years old.

She was born on March 13, 1924, a daughter of Frank and Rose (Householder) Holzshu.

Donna was a graduate of Sharon High School Class of 1942 and graduated from the Christian H. Buhl School of Nursing before serving in the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. Her career spanned over 40 years before her retirement as a Registered Nurse from Sharon Regional Hospital in 1986.

Donna was a longtime member of St. Paul’s U.C.C. in Hermitage where she was an Elder Emeritus and had been active in many church functions.

She was a world traveler and visited many countries as well as 48 of the states.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children, Gary (Brenda) Sallade of Ohio, Sandra (Art) Cravener of South Carolina, Marsha Cravener of Arizona, Sharie Wheat of Sharon with whom she made her home and Brad (Brigette) Sallade of California; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Beth Ball and her many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Sallade who passed away in 1982; her second husband, William Lang who passed away in 1999; daughter, Linda Lyons; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Moore and brothers Jay, Jimmy and Dale Holzshu.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday evening, September 27, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at the funeral home.

Interment will be next to her husband at America’s Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to either the School of Nursing at Sharon Regional Health System or to Meals on Wheels.