Girard crime activity: Woman reports unicycle stolen as collateral for drug deal

Monday, Sept. 18

2:15 p.m. — Elruth Court, a Girard High School employee reported finding a homemade marijuana bong in the first-base side dugout of the boys’ baseball field.

5:11 p.m. — 100 block of S. Ward Ave., SE, police were called to the area for a fight between six women that started with online threats. A woman with a baseball bat told police she grabbed the bat after the group showed up at her house. Police said the women left without physically fighting and were told to not contact each other anymore.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

10:35 a.m. — 100 block of Hazel St., The Area Agency on Aging reported the theft of a senior citizen’s medication. Police said it was suspected that a home health aide had taken the pills.

11:09 a.m. — 700 block of E. Prospect St., police were called to the Mahoning Country Club after a 10-year-old boy ran away from the elementary school. The boy told police he left school because he got into trouble during lunch, which meant he would get “whooped” by his grandmother when he got home, according to a police report. The boy was taken back to school and his grandmother was called.

11:35 a.m. — 100 block of W. Liberty St., William McConnell, charged with criminal trespass and petty theft. A man said he witnessed McConnell, who had just been in line before him at Girard Wok, going through his car that was in the parking lot. He said McConnell ran when he was spotted. Police reported finding items taken from the car in McConnell’s apartment, which is above Girard Wok.

12:06 p.m. — 400 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to the Multi-Generational Center after a report that an 11-year-old boy pushed a teacher who was trying to get him to stay in the building. The boy denied putting his hands on the teacher, saying he only put his arm on her. Charges are pending because it was the third incident involving the boy at the school, according to a police report.

12:16 p.m. — 400 block of Powers Ave., a woman reported that her car was damaged after someone tried to force open the driver’s side window. The car was in her driveway. Nothing appeared to be missing, police said.

11:19 p.m. — 100 block of Maple Ave., a woman told police that her mother stole her nephew’s unicycle. She said her mother was using the unicycle as collateral since she and the boy’s mother had a drug deal go bad in the Youngstown area.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

7:34 a.m. — 1500 block of S. State St., police were called to Arrow Surface Engineering after a report that an employee was acting strangely and had then passed out in a truck. The employee was revived with naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, and was taken to the hospital. Police didn’t find any drug items in the area, according to a police report.

These reports do not represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

