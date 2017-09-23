Helen C. Smith Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Helen C. Smith, 96, passed away at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

She was born on August 4, 1923 to Peter Colaric and Mary Colaric (Rushen).

She enjoyed playing cards, watching old movies and dancing.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, John S. Smith of Campbell, Robert J. Smith of Youngstown and Roderick L. Smith Jr. of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Robert Colaric, George Colaric, Barbara Benzenhoefer and Ann Green.

A committal service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements has been entrusted to Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home Youngstown, Ohio.