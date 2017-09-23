Jill Ann Docherty Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Jill Ann Docherty, 42, of New Castle passed away at her residence on Saturday, September 23, 2017, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Jill was born on January 13, 1975, in New Castle to John and Pam Rice Docherty.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School.

Jill earned an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development from Butler County Community College.

She was first employed at Giggles and Grins Day Care Center in Mt. Chestnut, Pennsylvania. Prior to her illness, Jill was employed for ten years as a resident monitor for Abstinent Living at the Turning Point, Washington, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Castle.

Jill’s greatest joy was being a loving and good mother to her son Gordon.

She is survived by her parents, John and Pam Docherty of New Castle; her son, Gordon Duffee and his father Derek Duffee of New Castle; a brother, Eric J. Docherty of Pittsburgh and her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Rice of New Castle.

Jill was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Walter Rice and paternal grandparents, Edward and Alberta Docherty.

Calling hours will held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 111 W Falls Street.

A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home by the Rev. David A. Snyder, Pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Memorial contribution may be made in Jill’s name to ALS Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15209 or to the donor’s favorite charity.