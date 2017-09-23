Lindor’s 33rd homer leads Indians over Mariners 11-4

SEATTLE (AP) – Francisco Lindor led off the game with his 33rd home run, the most by a Cleveland middle infielder, and the Indians routed the Seattle Mariners 11-4 Saturday for their 28th victory in 30 games.

Carlos Carrasco (17-6) matched teammate Cory Kluber and Boston’s Chris Sale for the most wins in the AL, allowing one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Yan Gomes homered twice and had four RBIs, and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs.

Cleveland, which set the AL record with a 22-game winning streak this month, matched the 1884 Providence Grays for the best big league record over a 30-game span at 28-2. The Indians (97-58) lead Houston (95-59) for AL home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Seattle lost for the seventh time in eight games. The Mariners began the day five games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

