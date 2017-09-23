Man acquitted of murder in slaying of funeral home operator

The man's burning body was found in a home in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – A man has been acquitted of the murder of an elderly Pittsburgh funeral home operator who was beaten to death and set on fire last year.

Jurors acquitted 26-year-old Jawwaad Ali on Friday of first- and third-degree murder in the June 2016 death of 83-year-old John Connors, whose burning body was found in a home in the city’s Allentown neighborhood.

Authorities said Ali, who had been staying in the home, acknowledged killing him in one of several accounts he gave but later said an armed man forced his way into the house.

Defense attorney Randall McKinney said police had the wrong man and his client told different stories because he was telling investigators what they wanted to hear. He suggested that another man who was there that day was responsible.

