Man flown to hospital after rollover crash at Hermitage Sheetz

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital after a car crashed and rolled over in a Hermitage Sheetz parking lot Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Police say a Chevy Equinox driving on Dutch Lane at a high speed lost control, struck a flag pole, trees and bushes and hit another car in the Sheetz parking lot. The Equinox then rolled, hit another car and landed on its side.

The driver, Chad Stull, 43, was found unconscious in his seat belt. He was extricated from the car by the Hermitage Fire Department and transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Police say the other two cars hit were severly damaged, but there was no damage to Sheetz.

The incident is still under investigation.

There is no word on Stull’s injuries.