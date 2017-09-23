Man flown to hospital after rollover crash at Hermitage Sheetz

Police say a Chevy Equinox driving at a high speed lost control and hit two cars during the crash

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital after a car crashed and rolled over in a Hermitage Sheetz parking lot Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Police say a Chevy Equinox driving on Dutch Lane at a high speed lost control, struck a flag pole, trees and bushes and hit another car in the Sheetz parking lot. The Equinox then rolled, hit another car and landed on its side.

The driver, Chad Stull, 43, was found unconscious in his seat belt. He was extricated from the car by the Hermitage Fire Department and transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Police say the other two cars hit were severly damaged, but there was no damage to Sheetz.

The incident is still under investigation.

There is no word on Stull’s injuries.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s