CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol are conducting an OVI checkpoint Saturday night.

It will take place at 2214 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

In addition, officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.