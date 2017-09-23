Police: 1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting in Newton Twp.

A mid-morning shooting in Newtown Township left one person hurt and another in police custody Saturday.

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A mid-morning shooting in Newton Township left one person hurt and another in police custody Saturday.

It happened at Blue Water Manor mobile home park off Carson Salt Springs Road, just east of Newton Falls.

One person was shot and taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

A neighbor said the injuries were severe.

Police say they have the shooter in custody.

A supervisor from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department said they would be handling the case. They’ll release more information when the investigation is complete.

