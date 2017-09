NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say one person is seriously injured after a car crash in North Jackson Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Mahoning Avenue near The Korner Restaurant around 4 p.m.

Police say it was a single-car crash, and the car rolled over on its side.

The driver was seriously injured and is in stable condition. He had to be removed from the car with the Jaws of Life.

Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.