Springfield Twp. family loses home, pets to fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Springfield Township lost their home to a fire Saturday afternoon.

Springfield Township fire arrived to a home covered in flames in the 9800 block of Deltona Drive.

The family made it out safely, but lost five of their eight pets.

Neighbors say they heard several loud pops before seeing thick black smoke coming from the garage area of the home.

Some neighboring homes were also damaged due to the extreme heat.

Several local departments helped to put out the fire.

The fire is under investigation.



