Storm Team 27: A dry, sunny weekend

The heat continues into the weekend. Today will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. The sunshine will return on Sunday with highs close to 90. Cooler temperatures return by the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 87

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 88

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 89 Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 62

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 51

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 62 Low: 47