Storm Team 27: Fall returns this week

The end of the summer heat is officially in sight. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80’s through this weekend and into the start of our work week. However Fall returns on Thursday with highs only into the upper 60s.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88

Sunday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 88  Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84  Low: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for isolated shower. (20%)
High: 67  Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 66  Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 61  Low: 48

