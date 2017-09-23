Valley Christian soars past Cochranton

Beck-Lindsey led the way with two rushing touchdowns

Altwaun Beck-Lindsey heads for the end zone Saturday night as Valley Christian topped Cochranton.

POLAND, OH (WKBN)-Valley Christian grabbed their second win in three weeks Saturday as the Eagles used a strong defensive outing to get past Cochranton 21-6.

The two teams combined for six turnovers in the first quarter alone.

It was after one of those turnovers that Valley Christian broke the ice thanks to Altwjuan Beck-Lindsey who found the end zone from 15-yards out to give VC a 7-0 lead.

The score would stay the same until the 2nd quarter when Tre’Von Clay rushed into the end zone from 4-yards out to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Beck-Lindsey would find paydirt once more on the evening, scoring from 3-yards out to make it 21-0 Valley Christian.

The Eagles improve to 2-3 on the year and travel to Garfield on Friday.

