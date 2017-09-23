Vienna shooting range hosts students for gun education

The Fish and Game Club of Vienna taught kids ages 9 to 18 about basic gun safety

By Published: Updated:
Dozens of kids got some hands-on experience at the gun range on Saturday.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of kids got some hands-on experience at the gun range on Saturday.

The Fish and Game Club of Vienna hosted local 4-H students for an NRA Youth Sportsfest.

They taught kids ages 9 to 18 about basic gun safety.

Then, the kids took to the range with instructors and got to shoot different kinds of guns.

The organizer says this event is all about education and safety.

“I hope they get some knowledge, I hope they gain some skill,” said Larry Beardsley of Trumbull County 4H Shooting Sports Pioneers Club. “And I hope they start to get the right attitude.”

All of the kids that attended are members of the Trumbull County 4-H Shooting Sports Pioneers Club.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s