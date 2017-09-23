Warren JFK upended by Steubenville Catholic Central

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team fell to Steubenville Catholic Central, 39-23 Saturday at Harding Stadium.

The Eagles trailed 12-0 in the 1st quarter, but responded with a touchdown from Greg Valent. Jordan Edmondson took the pitch, who then hit Valent for the score to make it a 12-7 game.

But the Crusaders answered with two more touchdowns before the half, and they led 24-7 at the break. Steubenville Catholic Central used their physical play to maintain their lead in the second half.

With the loss, Warren JFK drops to 3-2 on the season. The Eagles open North Coast League play next Friday at Trinity for a 7 PM kickoff.