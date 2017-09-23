Yvonne Margaret Omerzo Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Yvonne Margaret Omerzo, 72, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born in Warren on February 15, 1945, the daughter of George W. and Margaret T. (Kearney) Ziegler.

She was a 1963 graduate of Maplewood High School and in 1970 she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Youngstown State University.

Her first job was a waitress at the A&W Restaurant in Warren and while attending college she was a secretary for VanHuffel Tube.

Yvonne retired in 1981 after 13 years of teaching at Maplewood and Bristol High Schools.

She enjoyed everyday of her life with her beautiful family; her daughter, her identical twin sons, her daughter in law and her five grandchildren. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Yvonne is survived by a daughter, Heather Campbell of Mecca; two sons, Scott Omerzo of Mecca, Greg (Tracy) Omerzo of Greene; five grandchildren, Josie Campbell, Hunter Omerzo, Emma Omerzo, Wyatt Omerzo, Jimmy Omerzo; brother, Rev. Thomas G. Ziegler of Canfield; three sisters-in-law, Corlene Ziegler of Destin, Florida, Mary Anne Omerzo, Donna Gates; uncle and aunt, Patrick and Helen Kearney of Niles and many nieces and nephews in Niles and Somerset, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Omerzo whom she married on April 6, 1968 and who died in an industrial accident at RMI on October 13, 1988; her parents and her two brothers, Jack Ziegler and Christopher Ziegler.

Calling hours will be Monday, September 25, 2017, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, Niles.

The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at church with her brother The Rev. Thomas G. Ziegler as the celebrant.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.