Barbara Ann Quinn Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Barbara Ann Quinn, age 75, of Austintown passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born on March 3, 1942 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph O. Gardner and Pearl M. (Dickerhoof) Gardner.

Barbara married Earl Scott Quinn on April 5, 1968 and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage together until he passed away on January 25, 2016.

She has lived in Austintown for the last year, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio.

She enjoyed building puzzles, fishing and going to casinos.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Scott Quinn; one daughter, Sonya Diaz; one son, Earl (Butch) Quinn; one sister, Luella Mae Bika, and one grandson, Andrew Steele.

She is survived by three sons, Robert and Vicky Steele of Blairsville, Georgia, John and Tami Steele of Warren, Dan Steele and his companion, Betty Clark of Jacksonville, Florida; one daughter, Kathy Steele-Hunter and Doyle of Hilliard, Florida; two sisters, Donna and Donald Craver of Garrettsville, Ohio and Judy and Jay Sprague of Warren; one brother, Richard and Karen Gardner of Garrettsville, Ohio; one son-in-law, Joseph Diaz of Paris Township, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Mary Quinn of Austintown, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many special friends.

Per Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Barbara will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Mitch Meadors officiating.

The family will receive friends for calling hours one hour prior to service time from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband, Earl at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

