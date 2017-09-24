Canfield crime activity: Police say driver who jumped curb took Ambien

Thursday, Sept. 14

8:04 p.m. – E. Main Street and Winona Avenue, John Ciotola, 54, arrested and charged with OVI (fourth offense). Police were called to the area for a report that a vehicle had jumped a curb. Police said Ciotola was driving a vehicle in which the passenger side tire was still over the curb. Police said he appeared confused and lethargic, saying he took an Ambien prior to leaving work. He failed a sobriety test, although he had no alcohol in his system, according to a police report.

Sunday, Sept. 17

2:08 a.m. – Herbert Road and S. Turner Road, Christopher Koval, 35, arrested and charged with OVI (second offense). Police stopped Koval for a speed violation and said he smelled of alcohol, according to a police report. Police said he admitted to drinking two beers and a portable breath test showed a blood-alcohol reading of .096, just over the legal limit of .08. He later admitted to taking a Vicodin, according to a police report. Police said a urine test later showed a reading of .067.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

