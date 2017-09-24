Darla Rae Cleer Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Darla Rae Cleer, 75, of Champion, died Sunday, September 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.

She was born October 11, 1941 in West Farmington, the daughter of Edward and Elsie (Belden) Langley and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Farmington High School, Darla worked on the assembly line at Packard Electric, from where she retired.

An avid bowler, she belonged to the Warren Women’s Bowling Association and was a social member of VFW Post 1090 in Warren. She also enjoyed bocce, and most of all, her family.

Surviving are four children, Edward Scott Cleer of Champion, Denise Renee Cleer McDowell of West Farmington, Cynthia Estella Cleer (Ted) Knepper of Champion and Tonya Guesman of Stow; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Raymond Cleer, Mathew Allen Knepper, Alexander Scott Knepper, Steven James Cleer, Megan Elisabeth Cleer, Madelynn Rae McDowell and Brianna Marie McDowell; three sisters, Lois McKnight of Winter Haven, Florida, Mary (Goldie) Long of Houston, Texas and Kathleen (Max) Mansfield of Bristol and a brother, Daniel (Sherry) Langley of Montrose, Colorado.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Ralph William Cleer, whom she married June 18, 1959 and who died December 8, 2015; a son, Donald William Cleer; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Renee Knepper and three sisters, Donna Hites, Doris Langley and Ethel Dines.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017 at West Farmington United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jim George officiating.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.