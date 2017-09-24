Evelyn Marie Ardeno Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Evelyn Marie Ardeno, age 75 of Salem, died at 7:45 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 26, 1942 in Salem, the daughter of the late Frank and Mable (Allison) Willard.

She was a member of the Lake Mt. Church of Christ in New Waterford and an avid bingo player.

Her husband, Charles Ardeno, Sr., whom she married December 3, 1958 survives her along with a son, Charles Ardeno, Jr. of Salem; three daughters, Pamela Sue (David) Pittman of Salem, Deena Marie Milhoan of Salem and Marcy Lynn Kale of Alliance; six sisters, Inez (Steve) Ardeno of Austintown, Sharon (Willis) Uphold, Twila Shoaff, Linda Endicott, Wendy (Benjamin) Phillips and Beverly Peters, all of Salem; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret “Peg” Walters, Myrtle Rubish and Betty Reed and four brothers, Charles, Russell, Henry “Hank” and George Willard

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Evangelist Tim Postle officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.