Henry Lawrence Kemerer Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Henry Lawrence Kemerer, Jr., 96, of Shepherd of the Valley, Poland, formerly of Canfield, died early Sunday morning, September 24, at his residence.

Henry was born April 5, 1921 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Henry L. and Alice (Klingensmith) Kemerer, Sr. and came to this area in 1941.

He served in the United States Army during World War II and then was employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Youngstown Steel. Henry later worked in maintenance for Warren General Hospital and Canfield Schools, retiring in 1986.

He was a member of Evangel Baptist Church and was an avid bingo player.

He enjoyed doing puzzles and was an “Ace” card player. Henry could fix anything from cars to appliances. He was a self taught “fix it man” and was often called upon by friends and family for numerous repairs and home projects, always responding selflessly and humbly.

His wife, the former Jane A. Byce, whom he married October 16, 1948, died June 3, 2008.

He leaves four daughters, Deborah Dory of Boardman, Beverly Kemerer of Bradenton, Florida, Patricia Kemerer of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Lynda (Bob) Hannah of Boardman; four grandchildren, Shawna, Lisa, Matt, Michelle and three great-grandchildren. Henry also leaves one brother, John Kemerer of Stafford, Virginia.

Besides his parents and his wife, Henry was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Kemerer; a daughter, Kathleen Kemerer; five brothers, James Kemerer, Lester Kemerer, Francis Kemerer, Charles Kemerer and Russell and two sisters, Irene Kemerer and Jean Dixon.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 28 at Lane Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shepherd of the Valley and Hospice of the Valley for the exceptional care and concern given to Henry. Material tributes may take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.