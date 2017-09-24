Inmate with warrant out for arrest doesn’t return to correction center

Police in Sharon are still searching for an inmate who escaped the Sharon Community Correction Center by running out of a kitchen door.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – An inmate from a Mercer County correction center did not return to the facility this weekend after using a meal pass.

Zachary Michael Oddis, 23 years old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left the Sharon Community Corrections Center on State Street around 6:07 p.m. Friday evening.

He was to use his meal pass and return in one hour, but never returned.

Oddis was at the correction center from a previous crime of escape felony of the third degree, for which an arrest warrant has been obtained.

