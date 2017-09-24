James Nelson Irey Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – James Nelson Irey, age 80, of Salem, died at 3:36 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 10, 1937 in Salem, the son of James I. and Dorothy (Hilliard) Irey.

James was a craftsman and loved woodworking, building many homes in the Salem area, retiring from building in the ‘70s. He owned and operated Irey 4th Street Carryout and also bought and remodeled Irey’s Side Door.

He married Mary in 1978, moved to Texas, where he worked as maintenance supervisor for 20 years for the University of Texas MD Anderson.

After retiring in 2000, he moved back to Salem spending most of his time building furniture, gardening, making wine, making stained glass and dying Hungarian Easter eggs. He was a perfectionist in all that he did.

He was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

James was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Salem Elks for 57 years, Salem Club and Slovak Club.

He truly loved and enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary (McCoy) Irey, whom he married September 29, 1978; two sons, Steve (Gretchen) Irey of Texas and Michael Irey of Florida; a daughter, Becky Irey of Salem; two brothers, Bill Irey of Salem and Ron (Glenda) Irey of Salem as well as his extended family, Melissa (Dave) Plummer of Salem and Shannon Morrow of Washingtonville.

James was loved by many and did not want a service.

Family burial will be held at a later date.

