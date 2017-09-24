Local group collects supplies for Hurricane victims

Relief for the victims of Hurricane Harvey continues to come from Ohio.

Five Browns Backers groups in northeast Ohio collected supplies for the hurricane victims on Sunday. The collection was by the Growlin’ Howland Browns Backers at the Bazetta Quaker Steak and Lube.

A truck made stops at the other organizations locations this afternoon. One of the Browns fans will then drive all the supplies down to Houston.

“Your heart just goes out to them,” Kris Vadas of the Growlin’ Howland Browns Backers said. “I mean these people lost everything. And there’s still thousands of families still living in the shelters and we want to do what we can to give them a normal life once again.”

Vadas says if all the organizations collect enough supplies, they will send things to the victims of Hurricane Irma.

