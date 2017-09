CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Red Cross is sending six workers from Northeast Ohio as part of a team assigned to provide relief to people in Puerto Rico who have been devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

One volunteer is already in Puerto Rico, while five others will depart on Monday.

They are among more than 70 Red Cross workers from Northeast Ohio who have responded in the past month to residents affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.