Rev. Charles W. Chamberlin Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rev. Charles W. Chamberlin, 94, of Warren, Ohio, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born April 11, 1923, in Armada, Michigan, the son of the late Charles J. and Margaret E. (Hebblewhite) Chamberlin.

Charles graduated from Armada High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Anthropology from Wheaton College and then a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Eastern Seminary.

Charles was affiliated with Christar International Missions serving as a missionary for 40 years, he was a member of North Mar Church.

Surviving are four daughters, Kathy (David) Echols of Chicago, Illinois, Karen (Grahame) Deane of Australia, Judy (Steve) Kelly of Charlotte, North Carolina and Sharon (Myron) Daum of Warren, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren along with a sister, Barbara Heldt of Dryden, Michigan.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jayne (Opper) Chamberlin; whom he married June 27, 1947 and a daughter, Joanne who died at the age of 15 in 1969.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at North Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in the Howland Township Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to North Mar Church, 3855 East Market St. Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.