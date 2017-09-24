Roger D. Terry Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Roger D. Terry, 67, of Leavittsburg, passed away Sunday morning, September 24, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born March 15, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of John H. and Marjorie “Geraldine” (Patrick) Terry.

Roger was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School in Canton and was employed as a Drilling Superintendent for Atlas Energy Group, Inc. for ten years before retiring for health reasons.

He married the former Loretta P. Cross on January 11, 1969. They shared 48 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Roger was a member of the Maranatha Church in Warren.

He enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the Valley Pool Association and the American Pool Association. He was also a gifted craftsman and enjoyed woodworking and riding his motorcycle.

Besides his wife, Roger is survived by his mother, Geraldine and three children, Roger D. Terry, Jr., of Columbus, Samantha (Robert) Dye, of Mineral Ridge and Amanda L. Terry, of Warren. He also leaves behind three sisters, Diana Lee, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Vivian Steigerwald, of Minerva and Sherry K. Terry, of Louisville; a brother, Jerry R. (Denise) Terry, of Huntington Beach, California; four grandchildren, Jennifer Terry and John, Kyle and Kelcee Dye and his beloved “grandpuppy”, Grizz.

He was preceded in death by his father, John; a daughter, Jennifer Terry and a brother, Johnny D. Terry.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Woody Cavender officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 29 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made on their behalf at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.