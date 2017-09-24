Some NASCAR owners say they’d fire anyone who kneels during anthem

NEW YORK (AP) — Protesting during the national anthem doesn’t seem to have spread to NASCAR.

There was no sign of any protest by drivers, crew or other team members at today’s NASCAR Cup series race in New Hampshire.

Several team owners and executives had said they wouldn’t want anyone in their organizations to protest. Richard Childress says he told his team that “anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in.”

More than 100 NFL players have sat or knelt during the national anthem today in response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of player protests. A few raised their fists. Whole teams stood with locked arms to display unity. One team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, stayed in the locker room during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

