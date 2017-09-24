Storm Team 27: Warm start to the work week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The summer-like heat will stick around for the start of the work week. We are tracking a cool down by Thursday with highs only in the 60s. There is a chance for isolated showers the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 64

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 89

Monday: Mostly clear.

Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 88

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers. (20%)

High: 65 Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 48

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated morning shower. (30% AM)

High: 68 Low: 43