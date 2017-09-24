Triple car crash in Braceville Twp. sends 4 to hospital

Police say their injuries are not life-threatening

BRACEVILLE TWP. (WKBN) – Four people are in the hospital after a triple car crash in Braceville Township Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a car driving westbound on Route 5 tried to make a left turn on to Warren Ravenna Road, but was hit by another car. A third vehicle on the road also trying to turn was caught in the crash. One car ended up in a ditch.

The drivers of two of the cars — Tina Griffin, 61, and Melissa Gearhart, 23 — were transported to nearby hospitals. Two other passengers from Gearhart’s car — one being a child — were also taken to hospitals.

Police say all injuries are not life-threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

No charges have been issued at this time.

