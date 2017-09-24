Trump administration announces new travel ban

The new rules will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. Bombarded by the sharpest attacks yet from fellow Republicans, President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, dug into his defense of racist groups by attacking members of own party and renouncing the rising movement to pull down monuments to Confederate icons.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families

Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sundays, 90 days after it went into effect.

