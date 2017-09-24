Valley celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month with Buddy Walk

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a local Down syndrome organization is helping put on a walk to raise awareness about the genetic disorder.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley (DSAV) is at Eastwood Field in Niles today for their 2017 Buddy Walk.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. Those who register for the walk at $13 per person will also receive a free T-shirt and lunch.

DSAV is hoping to raise $100,000 this year for their organization, which provides education, resources and programs for families of those affected by Down Syndrome.

The organization hopes to educate the community on Down syndrome, emphasizing the inclusion of everyone in day-to-day activities.

The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down syndrome.