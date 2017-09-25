1 of 2 federal student aid options set to expire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal loan program offered at 1,500 schools is set to expire at the end of the month, unless Congress extends it.

A bipartisan group of senators is working to save the program known as Perkins loans.

The government provides Stafford and Perkins loans to students. Stafford is the main program that most people know. That’s where students borrow money from the government and pay the government back. Perkins loans are also made up of federal funding, but the schools issue the loans and student pay it back to the schools.

Perkins Loans are handled directly by the colleges and universities who originate the loans, help their students through repayment, and choose contractors for servicing and collection.

The Perkins Loan Program is also a risk-sharing program as the colleges and universities contribute one-third of their students’ awards by the end of repayment. Higher education institutions are supposed to administer a program that best fits the borrower’s and school’s situations. The Perkins loan program is set to end in September.

About 500,000 students rely on Perkins Loans. The program lets low-income students borrow up to 5,500 dollars a year.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman introduced a bi-partisan bill to extend the Perkins loans program by at least two years.

Critics want Congress to let the program expire, in order to streamline the student loan system.

“Why is Congress creating this complicated two-step process? Students are repaying their loans to two entities, one to the government and one to the school, even though these are both federal loans,” said Jason Delisle, American Enterprise Institute.

Delisle said if Congress wants to make sure students have money for college, they should just let students borrow more in Stafford loans, so they only have to make one payment, but Baldwin says it’s not that simple.

Supporters of the bill say if Congress doesn’t act it would a half million students without access to a source of aid.

The measure currently has 160 bipartisan cosponsors.