4 killed in fiery Hartville crash

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were killed when their car went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Authorities say the driver apparently lost control while driving in Lake Township in Stark County on Sunday. They say the car drove through a field before striking a tree. One person was thrown from the vehicle and three were trapped inside as it caught fire.

Emily Herron, who witnessed the crash, tells the Canton Repository that her husband tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with a hose and was unable to open the car door because of the heat.

Authorities have not identified the people killed.

