9 arrested during human trafficking sting

Charles Hart, Sohail Awan and Gary Harmon were arrested as part of a sting operation that was conducted Thursday by local investigators.
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Nine men are facing charges after an investigation by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

A sting operation was conducted Thursday by investigators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Austintown Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Arrested were:

  • Gary Harmon, 46, of New Castle
  • Sohail Awan, 31, of Boardman
  • Charles Hart, 63, of Cochranton, Pa.
  • Michael Canaday, 53, if East Palestine
  • Christopher Jones, 42, of Berlin Township
  • Ryan Grossman, 42, of Aliquippa, Pa.
  • Joseph Geraci, 61, of Verona, Pa.
  • Paul McHugh, II, 32, of Butler Township, Ohio
  • James Webb, 31, of Perry Township

Charges will be filed by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the Beaver Township Police Department.

