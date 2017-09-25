9 arrested during human trafficking sting

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Nine men are facing charges after an investigation by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

A sting operation was conducted Thursday by investigators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Austintown Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Arrested were:

Gary Harmon, 46, of New Castle

Sohail Awan, 31, of Boardman

Charles Hart, 63, of Cochranton, Pa.

Michael Canaday, 53, if East Palestine

Christopher Jones, 42, of Berlin Township

Ryan Grossman, 42, of Aliquippa, Pa.

Joseph Geraci, 61, of Verona, Pa.

Paul McHugh, II, 32, of Butler Township, Ohio

James Webb, 31, of Perry Township

Charges will be filed by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the Beaver Township Police Department.