9 arrested during human trafficking sting

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Nine men are facing charges after an investigation by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.
A sting operation was conducted Thursday by investigators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Austintown Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Arrested were:
- Gary Harmon, 46, of New Castle
- Sohail Awan, 31, of Boardman
- Charles Hart, 63, of Cochranton, Pa.
- Michael Canaday, 53, if East Palestine
- Christopher Jones, 42, of Berlin Township
- Ryan Grossman, 42, of Aliquippa, Pa.
- Joseph Geraci, 61, of Verona, Pa.
- Paul McHugh, II, 32, of Butler Township, Ohio
- James Webb, 31, of Perry Township
Charges will be filed by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the Beaver Township Police Department.
