YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 680.

The accident happened about 8:20 a.m. Monday, near South Avenue.

At least one vehicle crashed into the cement highway divider, and an SUV is flipped over.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off of the highway at South Avenue.

