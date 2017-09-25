Anthony “Tony” J. Lariccia Obitaury

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Private family services were held for Anthony “Tony” J. Lariccia, 71, who passed away Wednesday evening, September 20, at Hospice House with his family by his side.

Tony was born October 19, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Anthony D. and Laura M. DiCioccio Lariccia.

Tony was a 1963 graduate of Struthers High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1966 from Youngstown State University.

He was a member of St. Charles Church.

A lifelong Youngstown resident, Tony had a storied career as a stockbroker/financial advisor with Merrill Lynch for 40 years. He had a passion for the stock market and unprecedented talent for individual stock picking that started from the young age of 15. He shared this talent with his clients and enjoyed spreading his knowledge about the positive power of the stock market and the importance of saving and investing.

Diminutive in stature, Tony was lovingly known for his big personality and his even larger heart. He believed that “happiness begins where selfishness ends,” and “the most important word is love.” He practiced what he preached.

Tony worked hard to achieve his success. He was persistent and disciplined and he had a vision. He wasn’t afraid to take chances. He had confidence in himself, and he focused on the big picture.

Through all of his success in the stock market and his career, Tony never forgot his humble roots. He often referred to himself as “just a kid from Struthers.”

He lived a modest lifestyle and taught his family the importance of humility. He never forgot the dark days of his career, including the 1987 stock market crash and – most recently – the 2008 financial crisis.

He believed in sharing his success and found this through his philanthropy to the community. He was always proud of Youngstown and enjoyed helping organizations that improved the community. He also enjoyed motivating children and helping them reach educational goals as well as helping the underprivileged and animals. He found satisfaction in helping those who cannot speak for themselves.

The organizations he and his family supported over the years are almost too numerous to name and include Youngstown State University, Angels for Animals, the Boardman YMCA, Goodwill Industries, Boardman Park, St. Charles Church, and Animal Charity, just to name a few. His generosity was unyielding. He helped provide more than 70 college scholarships to students in need and supported several area school improvement projects, spanning two counties. Tony touched the lives of so many people in the community, friends and strangers alike.

In 2008, the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations honored Tony with its Ellis Island Medal of Honor, an award that has been bestowed to more than 1,000 U.S. citizens since 1986, including Muhammad Ali, Walter Cronkite, Colin Powell and six U.S. presidents.

Tony loved nothing more than his wife and daughters. He enjoyed spending time with them going to malls, movies and restaurants. He enjoyed planning annual family trips to Naples, Florida and New York City – two of his favorite cities.

Tony leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary C. (Olinick) Lariccia, whom he married October 19, 1974 and his two daughters, Natalie M. (Dr. Gregory Huang) Lariccia of Canfield and Dana A. Lariccia of Boardman.

Tony was preceded in death by infant son, Anthony J. Lariccia, Jr. and four beloved cats, Cecil, Sweetpea, Nala and Willow.

The Lariccia family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jim Kravec; the compassionate staff of Hospice of the Valley and all of his loving caretakers, especially Ann Davis, Debbie Elliot and Stacey Tackett, for their tireless loyalty, care and love.

The family respectfully requests that material tributes take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

