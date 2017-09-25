Big 22 contenders: Week 5



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The stretch run for the high school football season is here, and the race to make the Big 22 is heating up.

Some serious contenders posted some big numbers in week five. The following are some that caught the attention of Sports team 27.

McDonald got some big-time psrformances from the “Killer C’s”…Junior Running Backs Alex Cintron and Josh Celli. The Blue Devil backs combined for 305 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns Friday night in their win over Springfield.

Liberty has won three games in a row thanks, in part, to Dra Rushton. The senior quarterback ran for 142 yards, and scored 3 times, including a punt return for a touchdown in their 33-point win over Campbell.

South Range remains unbeaten, with Peyton Remish leading the way. The senior tailback carried it 21 times for 152 yards, and three touchdowns Friday night, in the Raiders big win over Brookfield.

Finally, our Player of the Game from our WKBN Game of the Week was Canfield Senior Paul Breinz. He averaged 9 yards per carry and scored twice, helping hand Struthers its first loss of the season, and keeping the Cards undefeated.