Boy, 8, dies from hammer attack after trying to protect younger sister

The boy died trying to stop the ex-boyfriend of his mother from performing a lewd act on his 7-year-old sister

WCMH Staff Published:

SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — Family members say 8-year-old Dante Daniels died from injuries he sustained during a hammer attack after trying to protect his little sister.

Dante had just started third grade at Oakridge Elementary School in Sacramento. On September 1, his second day of classes, Dante didn’t make it to school.

On that morning, the ex-boyfriend of Dante’s mother, Deandre Chaney Jr., attacked him with a hammer. “This guy beat my grandson with a hammer. Down to his spine. They couldn’t save his brain,” Dante’s grandmother, Monique Brown, told KTXL.

Brown says Dante died trying to stop Chaney from performing a lewd act on his 7-year-old sister. “Trying to save his sister from this child molester and that’s why he was beat the worst.”

Dante would die six days later from his injuries, but his family said his courageous heart now beats in the chest of a 4-year-old in southern California.

Chaney is now facing murder and attempted murder charges, along with the charge of a lewd act with a child under 14.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s