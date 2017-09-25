Bridge project finished in 55 hours, Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens

After just 55 hours, the new bridge over Brush Creek in Beaver County is in place

By Published:
After just 55 hours, the new bridge over Brush Creek in Beaver County is in place.

(WKBN) – Interstate 76 in Western Pennsylvania is open again.

Crews spent the weekend replacing a bridge along the busy stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

After just 55 hours, the new bridge over Brush Creek in Beaver County is in place.

While the work was happening, drivers headed east had to get off I-76 in New Castle, on I-376. Drivers headed west had to get off in Cranberry, creating an 80-mile detour.

Now that the work is done, people can once again travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in both directions.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s