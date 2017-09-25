Former Youngstown library director makes Baltimore Top 25 list

Heidi Daniel, the new president of Baltimore's top library, made The Baltimore Sun's list of 25 Women to Watch in 2017

By Published: Updated:
Heidi Daniel, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, is leaving for a top position in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKBN) – The former director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has made The Baltimore Sun’s list of 25 Women to Watch in 2017 in the Baltimore area.

Heidi Daniel left Youngstown in July to become President of Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The Baltimore Sun released the list Monday morning and Daniel was on it.

The write up says that Daniel spent her first weeks on the job touring each of the 22 branches, meeting with the 500 employees and managing the citywide rollout of the extended library hours.

