Former Youngstown library director makes Baltimore Top 25 list

Related Coverage Local library director says goodbye to Valley for top position in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKBN) – The former director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has made The Baltimore Sun’s list of 25 Women to Watch in 2017 in the Baltimore area.

Heidi Daniel left Youngstown in July to become President of Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The Baltimore Sun released the list Monday morning and Daniel was on it.

The write up says that Daniel spent her first weeks on the job touring each of the 22 branches, meeting with the 500 employees and managing the citywide rollout of the extended library hours.