Foul play not suspected in death of woman near Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner said the death of a woman near Stambaugh Stadium doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

No foul play is suspected in the death of the 49-year-old woman, found around noon Friday on Youngstown State University’s campus.

The woman was identified by photo identification cards, according to the corner’s office. YSU said Friday that she was not an employee or a student.

The coroner’s office and Youngstown State University Police Department continue to investigate.