Foul play not suspected in death of woman near Stambaugh Stadium

The 49-year-old woman was found around noon Friday

By Published:
Youngstown State University police officers are investigating the death of a person on campus.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner said the death of a woman near Stambaugh Stadium doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

No foul play is suspected in the death of the 49-year-old woman, found around noon Friday on Youngstown State University’s campus. 

The woman was identified by photo identification cards, according to the corner’s office. YSU said Friday that she was not an employee or a student.

The coroner’s office and Youngstown State University Police Department continue to investigate.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s