Harold R. Garloch Obituary

September 25, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Harold R. Garloch, age 80, of Salem, died at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Harold was born February 2, 1937.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.