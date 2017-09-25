Helen L. Rhine Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Helen L. Rhine, 72, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Helen was born on April 11, 1945 in Warren to Lewis and Annabelle (Moser) Rhine.

Helen was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She spent her career working in manufacturing.

She was a member and advisor of 4-H and was a dedicated Cleveland Cavaliers fan. Helen enjoyed her family and spending her time with her nieces and nephew.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park with date and time to be announced.

Helen is survived by her sister, Sharon Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William L. and Charles M. Rhine.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.