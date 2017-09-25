Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy fired after review of fight with inmate

Related Coverage Mahoning County Sheriff’s employee facing charges after bar fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fight with an inmate inside the jail has now caused a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy to lose his job.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene confirms that he terminated Zachary Pasko on Monday morning. Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the fight and determined that Pasko used excessive force.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also looking into it to determine if Pasko should be charged criminally.

Last year, Pasko was charged with assault after a bar fight at the Blue Wolf Tavern. Witnesses at the bar told police that Pasko started yelling at a man and then punched him in the face as he started to walk away.

Pasko admitted to punching the man and said he did so after the man told him not to talk to a woman, according to a police report.

The sheriff said Pasko had been with the department less than two years.