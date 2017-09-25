Maria Teindel Feno Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Maria Teindel Feno, 88, passed away Monday, September 25, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Maria, who was known to all as “Mia,” was born September 12, 1929, in Bucovina, Romania, to Arghir and Irene Baltheiser Taborschi.

In 1949, she married her loving husband, Colonel Alexandru “Sandu” Teindel.

She immigrated to the United States in 1982 and lived with her daughter, Mihaela (Michael) Arnold.

A devout Catholic, Mia worked as a hospital clerk in Romania and became a nanny upon moving to Boardman. She was known for her great love of animals and for being a wonderful cook and baker.

Mia helped raise her granddaughters and will always be remembered as their “Bee.”

Bee is survived and will always be missed by her daughter, Mihaela; son-in-law, Michael; loving grandchildren, Katheryn (Sean) Carter of Chicago and Sophie (Ben Harriff) Arnold of Columbus; great-grandson, August Carter; brother, Siegfried (Corina) Taborschi of Germany and sister, Eleanor Uricec of Romania. She is also survived by her Goddaughter, Simone Arnold; nephews, Andrei Teindel and Dr. Daniel Teindel; niece, Adriana Gradinaru and her sister-in-law, Anna Teindel.

Mia was preceded in death by her husband, Sandu and her parents.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Canfield Village Cemetery.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mia’s family.

