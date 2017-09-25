Naomi S. (Varanelli) Sundberg Obituary

POWELL, Ohio (Formerly Hubbard) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 12:30 p.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church, with Pastor Duane Bull officiating, for Naomi S. Sundberg, 87, formerly of Hubbard, who died Monday morning, September 25, 2017 at Abbington of Powell.

She was born June 23, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary Varanelli.

Naomi graduated from Eastern Bible Institute (now Valley Forge University) in Greenlane, Pennsylvania.

She subsequently ministered in the Northern England District of the Assemblies of God, where she met her husband, Stig G. Sundberg and the two were married in 1958. Naomi and Stig were missionaries with the Assemblies of God in Venezuela and Paraguay from 1961-1982.

Besides raising their three children, Naomi was very active in church planting, designing and deploying VBS curricula and supporting activities of the Bible schools that Stig directed. After Stig’s death in 1982, Naomi took on associate minister roles at First Assembly of God in Hubbard, Ohio, Summit Assembly of God in Girard, Ohio and Praise Assembly of God in Niles, Ohio. Naomi’s life has been a living testament to the care and provision of the Lord. As she gave her life to full-time ministry, God abundantly supplied all her needs in miraculous ways.

Her husband, Stig G. Sundberg, whom she married April 26, 1958, died June 2, 1982.

Naomi leaves two sons, Brent Sundberg of Bentonville, Arizona and Vaughn Sundberg of Lakeland, Florida; a daughter, Lynette Streator of Dublin, Ohio; a brother, Benjamin Varanelli of Girard; two sisters, Anna Varanelli of Youngstown and Lydia Johnston of Pickerington, Ohio and 18 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Varnelli and a sister, Dena Varanelli.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 30 from 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send online condolences to the family.